Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases 2,000 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.41. 20,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,281. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.28.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $117,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,921. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

