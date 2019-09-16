Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,403. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

