Rock Springs Capital Management LP Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,000. Insulet comprises approximately 1.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $143.10. 38,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,679. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,858.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

