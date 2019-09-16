Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.1% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $20.67. 16,955,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,066,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.