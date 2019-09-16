Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,223 shares of company stock valued at $20,885,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

