RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in RPM International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.62. 17,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,991. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

