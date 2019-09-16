Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) and Crawford United (NYSE:CRAWA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rudolph Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Crawford United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies 11.55% 8.44% 7.24% Crawford United 7.36% 46.49% 11.45%

Volatility and Risk

Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rudolph Technologies and Crawford United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies $273.78 million 2.84 $45.09 million $1.42 17.58 Crawford United $66.38 million 0.79 $3.61 million $1.52 12.50

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rudolph Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rudolph Technologies and Crawford United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Crawford United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Crawford United.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Crawford United on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. It markets and sells its products to analog, logic, memory, radio frequency, complimentary metaloxide semiconductor image sensors, microelectromechanical systems, and flat panel display manufacturers in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. This segment also designs, manufactures, and installs custom air handling equipment under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. The Industrial Hose segment manufactures and sells flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distributes silicone and hydraulic hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

