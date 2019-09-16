Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,269 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,927.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $28.19. 143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

