Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of Armstrong Flooring worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 80.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 418,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of AFI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,924. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $177.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.