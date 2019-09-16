Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 959.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth about $75,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Feldman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,485 shares of company stock valued at $782,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. 10,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $497.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.67.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

