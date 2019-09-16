Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIXT. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95,981 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $319.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

