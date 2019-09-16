Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 102,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,460. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

