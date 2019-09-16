S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,146.38

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,146.38 and traded as low as $2,100.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 3,377 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $259.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77, a current ratio of 41.37 and a quick ratio of 41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,142.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,146.38.

About S & U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

