Safe (SAFE) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Safe has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $171,234.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00010820 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00897907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00213193 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.