Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 710 at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 636.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

