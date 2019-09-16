Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 710 at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded Safestore to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 646.50 ($8.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 636.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 627.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli purchased 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
