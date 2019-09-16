Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.57 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $99.15 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hershey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 110,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

