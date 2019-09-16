Sapience Investments LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,647,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $20,691,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $15,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 441,974 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,179. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

