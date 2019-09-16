Sapience Investments LLC Purchases 72,875 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Sapience Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,875 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up about 2.7% of Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,826. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

