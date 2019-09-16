Sapience Investments LLC Raises Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 94,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,119. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.51.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.