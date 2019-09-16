Sapience Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,077,000 after purchasing an additional 426,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,145,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 230,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 922.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,626 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,941,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $22,617,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.