Sapience Investments LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Sapience Investments LLC lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 12,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.