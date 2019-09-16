Sapience Investments LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Sapience Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Valvoline worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 795,348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 55,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

