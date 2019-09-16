Sapience Investments LLC Sells 69,280 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,280 shares during the quarter. Outfront Media accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Outfront Media worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,632,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after buying an additional 136,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 52.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 961,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

