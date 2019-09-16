Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $28,920,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $27.59. 3,182,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,370. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

