Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $499,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,473,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,822,000 after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,327,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,784,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,576,000 after purchasing an additional 205,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.66.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 561,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,692. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.