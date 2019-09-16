Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 39,229 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the period. Owens-Illinois makes up approximately 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 1.14% of Owens-Illinois worth $30,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 15.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,734. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.