Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,210,000 after purchasing an additional 589,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after buying an additional 2,503,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after buying an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $446,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,014.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,121 shares of company stock worth $14,572,063. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,114. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

