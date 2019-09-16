Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,455 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 959,745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,989 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,737 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,730. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.