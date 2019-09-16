Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,893. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

