Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $773,000 in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 119.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,381,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,015,000 after buying an additional 2,387,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $18,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,532,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,421,000 after buying an additional 479,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 21.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,227,000 after buying an additional 332,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 32.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,305,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 322,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.59. 72,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.