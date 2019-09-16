Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.44 during trading hours on Monday. 422,810 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

