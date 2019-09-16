Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 182.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

O traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. 44,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $76.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

