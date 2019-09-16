Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after buying an additional 679,707 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $10,823,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 674.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 86.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

