Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,875.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,955 shares of company stock worth $1,821,889 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.99.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,796. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

