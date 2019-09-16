Seeyond Acquires Shares of 1,224 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

PKI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. 10,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

