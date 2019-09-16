Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.15. 201,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

