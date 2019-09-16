Seeyond Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,257,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,104,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,045,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after acquiring an additional 294,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,890,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $46.53. 14,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,835. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $54.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have commented on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

