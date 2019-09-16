Seeyond Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Seeyond decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. 25,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,520. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

