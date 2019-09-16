Seeyond Lowers Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 845,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

