Seeyond Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.58. 36,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

