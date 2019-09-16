Seeyond Takes $49,000 Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 950.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 252,709 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 109.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 168,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 273.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 74,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.77. 3,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $135.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

