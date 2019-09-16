Seeyond Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seeyond lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.72.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $9.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,070. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

