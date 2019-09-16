Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.38, approximately 672,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 506,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2,021.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

