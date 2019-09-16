Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Buckingham Research

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target upped by Buckingham Research from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

SIGI opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares in the company, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,108,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 979,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 111,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

