Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.80

Serabi Gold PLC (LON:SRB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 59921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.43 million and a P/E ratio of -14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.95.

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

