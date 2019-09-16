Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Sells $600,488.42 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $600,488.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.09. 930,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $246.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.