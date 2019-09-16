Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

