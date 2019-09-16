Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Rises By 6.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,511,500 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 19,215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 73,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $495.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHS. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

