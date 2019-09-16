Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Increases By 6.6%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,563,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,466,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 5,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.13 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,902 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $401,765.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,173,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,321,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,768,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,841. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

