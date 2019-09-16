Short Interest in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Drops By 5.6%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average is $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total transaction of $5,774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,472.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.83, for a total transaction of $2,717,280.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,884 shares of company stock worth $47,899,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

